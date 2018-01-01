Jason Sudeikis donates more money than Olivia Wilde to her mum's campaign

Jason Sudeikis outdid his fiancee Olivia Wilde by donating more money to her mother's congressional campaign.

According to campaign finance records obtained by TMZ, the Horrible Bosses star gave $5,400 (£4,106) to Leslie Cockburn's congressional campaign in late 2017, while actress Olivia generously gave $5,000 (£3,800) - $400 (£304) less than Jason's legally-capped max contribution.

The documents also revealed she gave half the money to her 66-year-old mother's campaign in September 2017 and another $2,500 (£1,899) in December.

Cockburn faced a tough battle running as a Democrat in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District race against Republican candidate Denver Riggleman, in a traditionally conservative area won by Donald Trump in 2016.

The investigative journalist was inspired to run for Congress following the violent Charlottesville protests that happened last year, when white supremacists held a rally in the city.

Unfortunately despite the generosity of supporters, which included celebrated author Salman Rushdie, Cockburn lost the midterm election to her Republican adversary on Tuesday.

The Tron: Legacy actress paid tribute to her mum in a post after the result was declared.

“My incredible mother speaking to her supporters, thanking them for their tireless work, and urging them all to stay determined,” she captioned a black and white photo of herself and her mother. “We may have lost this fight, but it’s only made us more resolute.

“It’s time to roll up our sleeves and get to work,” she continued. “A lot of progress was made tonight and we need to keep the blue wave rolling! I’m sending all my love to everyone who worked on this campaign. You restored my faith in this country. ”