Jason Blum's anti-Trump speech met with boos at awards ceremony

Jason Blum got booed off stage when he slammed President Donald Trump during an acceptance speech at the 32nd Israel Film Festival on Tuesday night (06Nov18).

The Get Out producer, who helms Blumhouse Productions, was honoured with the 2019 IFF Achievement in Film and Television Award, but he upset the crowd at the Steve Tisch Cinema Center, Saban Theater in Beverley Hills when he took a swipe at the U.S. leader.

The awards coincided with midterm elections night, and the audience didn’t take kindly to Jason’s Trump diss.

Talking about the midterms, Jason said: “The good thing about this country is that you get to like Trump but I don’t have to and I don’t like him.

“As you can see from this auditorium, it’s the end of civil discourse. We have a president who calls the press the enemy of the people. Thanks to our president, anti-Semitism is on the rise.”

As the audience jeered and booed, organisers ran on stage and asked for security, reports Deadline.

Jason continued to exercise his right for free speech, exclaiming, “you are going to have to drag me off the stage,” before he eventually walked off.

Following the incident, which happened just weeks after the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, double Oscar nominee Jason took to Twitter to share his acceptance speech in full in a series of posts.

Among his comments, the 49-year-old urged communities to “step up and speak up” as hate continues to be spread anonymously through the Internet.

“We cannot allow anti-Semitism or bigotry of any form to become mainstream. Those of us who work in film and television have a vital role to play in telling stories that portray all kinds of people from all corners of the world. Stories that entertain, but also make us think more and harder about who we are and where we are going,” he stated.

He concluded: “If we are not accountable, we may wake up one day in a country we don’t even recognize. Let us all hope that today’s election starts to chart a different course - not just for the U.S., but for the world – one that reaffirms the values that we all cherish. Thank you.”