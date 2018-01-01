Emma Thompson receives damehood

Emma Thompson collected her damehood from Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday (07Nov18).

The Saving Mr. Banks actress was made a dame in Queen Elizabeth II's Birthday Honours list for her services to drama earlier this year (18), and she went to collect the honour from Prince William at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

Emma, who wore an emerald Stella McCartney trouser suit with matching top and white sneakers to the investiture ceremony, was joined by her actor husband Greg Wise, their daughter Gia, 18, and son Tindyebwa Agaba Wise, a Rwandan orphan they informally adopted in 2003 when he was 14.

After the ceremony, the 59-year-old said she had a joke with the Duke of Cambridge when it was her turn to receive her honour.

"I love Prince William, I've known him since he was little, and we just sniggered at each other. I said, 'I can't kiss you, can I?' And he said, 'No don't!'" she recalled, according to the Press Association. "If you're first up you have to be more formal on such an occasion, but he's looking wonderful and doing so well. He said, 'This day isn't about me, it's about you'.

"It's really lovely because I've always loved the boys and I've always been a long-term correspondent with their dad (Prince Charles), it's a very lovely feeling."

The Love Actually star said she hoped to use her damehood to bring attention to issues such as holiday hunger, the term given to children who go hungry in the school holidays.

"I'm very outspoken, politically, I'm a card-carrying feminist, human rights advocate, so good for them, because the establishment need more people who can speak up for those things," she added.

During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers in September, Emma said that she only accepted the damehood because she wanted the "really nice badge".