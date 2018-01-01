NEWS Louis C.K. dating French comedienne Blanche Gardin Newsdesk Share with :







Embattled comedian and actor Louis C.K. has reportedly confirmed he is dating French comedienne Blanche Gardin.



The Secret Life of Pets star performed a stand-up set at the Le Theatre de L'oeuvre in Paris on Tuesday (06Nov18) and during the show he reportedly acknowledged his rumoured relationship with Gardin.



"I've been dating this woman, and she's French," he told the audience about Gardin who was sitting in the balcony of the theatre.



The 51 year old and Gardin were first seen together last month (Oct18) holding hands in New York City. Their rumoured relationship comes almost a year after the disgraced comedian took time out of the spotlight after he was accused of sexual misconduct in a New York Times expose in November 2017. Five women recalled instances where he would masturbate in front of them or ask them if he could, and the Louie star subsequently issued a statement admitting the claims were all true.



In August (18), he began making his comedy comeback, appearing unannounced at comedy shows in New York. During a routine last month, C.K. joked that he "lost $35 million in an hour" following the expose, which led to him losing deals with HBO and Netflix, and having the release of his film I Love You, Daddy cancelled.



During his show on Tuesday night, he treated the audience to similar material.



"So what kind of year have you guys had?" he said. "(I) had a lot of trouble in the PR (public relations) department..."



According to reports, Louis received a warm reception from the crowd.

