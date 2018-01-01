Letitia Wright turned down Nicole Kidman film to conquer depression

Black Panther star Letitia Wright turned down the chance to work with Nicole Kidman to focus on her spiritual wellbeing.

When many young stars are leaping in to Hollywood projects after a series of successful TV and independent film roles, the young Guyana-born actress turned her back on Tinseltown in 2015 to deal with crippling depression - and she turned to God for help.

"I was putting so much pressure on myself," Wright tells The Hollywood Reporter, explaining a trip to a Bible study class rescued her from "a very dark place".

Wright tells the publication that her faith made her realise she could still chase her acting dream - even if she found it all a little overwhelming at times.

"I wrapped it (acting) up and was done with it, happy to do anything that was more chilled," she says. "But that's not the way God had it with me."

She got back in the game in 2016 and booked a series of small roles in films like The Commuter and Ready Player One - and then she landed the part of Shuri in Black Panther.

"God is just like, 'When I have something for you, it's going to be dope'," she adds with a smile, revealing she knew she had landed the role after her audition for the Marvel blockbuster.

But Letitia isn't getting carried away with her success - despite reports linking her to the Men in Black revamp and a Jump Street spin-off, she only has two projects on her slate, according to The Hollywood Reporter - the English-language remake of French film Le Brio and The Convent, a West End play written by her Black Panther castmate Danai Gurira.

Wright will also return to the world of Wakanda for the Black Panther sequel next year (19).