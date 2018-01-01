Zoe Kravitz's teenage insecurities heightened by dad's supermodel girlfriends

Zoe Kravitz's adolescence struggles were worsened by having to socialise with the supermodels her rock star father Lenny often brought home.

The Mad Max: Fury Road star is the first to admit she was far from cool as a child, and growing up with ladies' man Lenny Kravitz made it tough to come to terms with her insecurities, as she was constantly surrounded by beautiful women.

"I went through a really awkward phase," she recalls to Elle magazine.

"I was short and brown, and surrounded by tall girls with boobs and blonde hair. And my dad was dating supermodels, so I was waking up to Adriana Lima."

Lenny and Lima dated for three years from 2001, and even became engaged before breaking off the relationship, after which the singer went on to romance Nicole Kidman. He has also previously been linked to stars like Madonna, Kylie Minogue, Natalie Imbruglia, and Johnny Depp's ex, Vanessa Paradis.

Zoe, whose mother is actress Lisa Bonet, credits her lack of self-confidence at the time for helping her work on her other qualities: "I didn't have beauty as a crutch, and I'm thankful for that because I had to develop my personality," she shares.

The 29 year old also found it particularly tough to grow up in an exclusive area of Miami, Florida, where the majority of her classmates were white: "It was a rough time for someone trying to discover who they are," she explains. "I went to a private school in Miami, surrounded by wealthy kids, mostly white. I felt like a freak because my hair was different, and little kids would come up and say, 'Can I feel your hair?'"

"The things that made me different were the things I didn't like about myself," she continues. "I wanted to straighten my hair, remind people that I was half white."

Zoe has since learned to embrace what she used to consider her flaws, and for Rolling Stone magazine's November (18) cover, she posed nude, recreating a racy photoshoot her mother did for the same publication 30 years ago - when Bonet was two months pregnant with her daughter.