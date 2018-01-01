Emily Ratajkowski: 'Weddings are amazing, I want to party'
Emily Ratajkowski joined E!’s Busy Tonight, check out the show highlights below.
“’I was flying back from Europe and I got Wi-Fi and the first text I received was, ‘Hey, wanna go get arrested with me on Thursday?’ I said, ‘Actually, yes.’ And that’s basically the only conversation we had about it.” – Emily Ratajkowski on her and Amy Schumer’s conversation prior to getting arrested at the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination protest
“We knew each other for a long time before and he likes to joke like, ‘Yeah, everyone thinks we got married quickly but you vetted me for two years.’…Women always know…I was always like ‘Okay, I probably shouldn’t hang out with that guy alone’…And then next thing you know I’m at the courthouse getting married.” – Emily Ratajkowski on her long-time relationship with Sebastian Bear-McClard
“It was secret for four hours…Weddings are amazing, I want to party, I want to celebrate love and relationships, but this was just for us and it was very nice.” – Emily Ratajkowski on her secret courthouse wedding to Sebastian Bear-McClard
