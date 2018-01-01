Chris Pratt and Anna Faris finalise divorce

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' marriage was officially terminated on Wednesday (07Nov18).

The Guardians of the Galaxy star and Mom actress announced they were separating in August 2017 after eight years of marriage, and they filed divorce documents at the same time two months later.

A private judge signed off on the divorce settlement on Wednesday, meaning they are now officially divorced.

In the documents, which have been obtained by multiple outlets, it was confirmed that Chris and Anna will share joint legal and physical custody of their six-year-old son Jack.

They have also agreed to live within five miles of each other's homes until Jack completes 6th grade, which means for another five years. However, that if either star needs to move outside the decided boundaries, they are required to give the other three months' written notice. Also, each party needs to give the other parent 30 days' warning if they have any travel plans which include taking Jack outside of the U.S.

The actors, who signed a prenuptial agreement before they got hitched in 2009, have waived the right to spousal and child support. They will also continue to maintain a joint bank account to use for Jack's monthly expenses, and have ruled that they must both agree on where their son enrols in school, his extracurricular activities, non-emergency medical treatments, among others.

The former couple have remained on good terms since their separation, and have both moved on with new partners - Chris with author Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of actor Arnold, and Anna with cinematographer Michael Barrett. The foursome were pictured taking Jack trick-or-treating last week.

Chris told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year that "divorce sucks", and added, "At the end of the day, we've got a great kid who's got two parents who love him very much... And we're finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another."