Emily Ratajkowski opens up about intense chemistry with now-husband

Emily Ratajkowski used to avoid seeing her now-husband because of their intense chemistry.

The I Feel Pretty actress announced in February (18) that she had married actor/producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, her boyfriend of several weeks, in a surprise New York City courthouse wedding.

While many fans were shocked by Emily's whirlwind romance, she has now shared that she had actually known Sebastian for a couple of years and had always been attracted to him.

"We knew each other for a long time before and he likes to joke like, 'Yeah, everyone thinks we got married quickly but you vetted me for two years,'" she said during an appearance on Busy Tonight on Wednesday night (07Nov18). "Women always know... I was always like, 'O.K. I probably shouldn't hang out with that guy alone.' And then next thing you know I'm at the courthouse getting married."

Emily had previously been in a relationship with music producer Jeff Magid for several years, with the couple reportedly parting ways in late 2017.

And though the star opted for a low-key wedding with Sebastian, she is adamant that she made the right decision.

"It was secret for four hours," the 27-year-old smiled. "Weddings are amazing, I want to party, I want to celebrate love and relationships, but this was just for us and it was very nice."

Host Busy Philipps then commented that Emily and her beau are still in the newlywed phase, and the brunette beauty insisted that she never wants the period to end.

"It goes so fast. I feel like we should get longer (than a year to be called newlyweds). If you're thinking in fractions, I feel like three years would be better, like if you've got the rest of your life," she mused.