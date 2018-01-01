Meg Ryan & John Mellencamp engaged

Meg Ryan is getting married again.

The When Harry Met Sally star and rock veteran John Mellencamp have made their longtime romance official by becoming engaged.

The actress and director posted an illustration of herself and the Jack & Diane singer on Instagram on Thursday (08Nov18) and simply captioned it: "ENGAGED!"

The couple started dating in 2011 but split in 2014, with the musician telling satellite radio shock jock Howard Stern, "Oh, women hate me. I loved Meg Ryan. She hates me to death. I think it's because I'm a child. I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I'm moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that's me."

Shortly after the interview aired in March, 2017, Meg and John reconciled and were spotted out in New York City. They were also seen at the Art Cliff Diner in Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, while the actress also made appearances at several of her rocker boyfriend's shows.

Earlier this year, sources told the New York Post's Page Six the pair had started planning a wedding celebration, and now it's official.

On Wednesday, Ryan, 56, was spotted wearing what appeared to be a wedding band on her left ring finger as she ran errands in the Big Apple.

Ryan was previously married to actor Dennis Quaid, the father of her 26-year-old son Jack, while Mellencamp has three ex-wives - Elaine Irwin, Victoria Granucci, and Priscilla Esterline.

John's comments on the Howard Stern Show were rare as neither he nor private Ryan have shared much publicly about their romance.