Rob Lowe pays tribute to hero police officer killed in Thousand Oaks shoot-out

Rob Lowe has paid tribute to the police official who was killed in a bar shooting in Thousand Oaks, California on Wednesday night (07Nov18).

Sgt. Ron Helus was among the 13 people shot and killed in America' s latest gun-related massacre, including shooter Ian Long.

Helus was one of the first cops to arrive at the Borderline Bar & Grill, where the shoot-out began at a college student night.

During a press briefing on Thursday morning, Sheriff Geoff Dean of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sgt Helus was struck multiple times by gunfire and died at the hospital.

Lowe, who has lived in Ventura County over the years, took to Instagram to pay his respects, posting a photo of the victim and writing: "This is what a hero looks like. My respect, gratitude and deep condolences to the family of Sgt. Ron Helus of the Ventura sheriffs dept.

"He was killed charging into a blaze of gunfire to save many young lives. He was set to retire in a few months after 29 years of service. May God bless him."

"Ron was a hardworking dedicated sheriff’s sergeant," said Dean, who was also one of the dead cop's closest friends. "He was totally committed. He gave his all. Tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero because he went in to save lives, to save other people."

A tribute procession following the hearse carrying Sgt. Helus' remains to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's office has been hastily organised for Thursday.

U.S. leader Donald Trump and Chelsea Clinton have also taken to social media to pay tribute to the victims and remark on the latest mass shooting to hit America.

Clinton states: "Today is the 312th day of the year."

Actress Busy Philipps adds: "Waking up to the news of the shooting in Thousand Oaks. My heart is broken for all of the victims and their families. I'm at a loss. Again. Again. Again."

Mira Sorvino writes: "I can’t even. Devastated for the victims. At a loss, but know that our government MUST DO SOMETHING TO STOP THIS HORRIFIC GUN VIOLENCE!!!!

Lowe, who is in Britain on location, previously hit Twitter when he first heard the news, writing: "Waking up in the UK to hear the terrible news of a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks Ca. Strength and prayers to families and first responders", while Josh Gad added: "We are on a hamster wheel of insanity. Another day of grief. Another day of outrage. Another day of families unnecessarily learning their loved ones are dead. But, don’t worry, I remember from all of the other times we’ve done this... guns aren't the problem."

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Mandy Moore, Lucy Hale, and Armie Hammer were also among the stars paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the shooting on Thursday.