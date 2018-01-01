Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade welcome daughter via surrogate

Actress Gabrielle Union and basketball star Dwyane Wade have welcomed a baby girl via a secret surrogate.

The Bad Boys 2 beauty, who has been open about the trouble she's had trying to conceive in recent years, surprised fans on Thursday (08Nov18) by sharing photos of the happy couple in a hospital room cradling the newborn, who arrived on Wednesday.

Gabrielle began her caption with the lyrics to Bill Withers classic Lovely Day, before expressing her joy at becoming a mum.

"A LOVELY DAY," she wrote. "We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days.

"Welcome to the party sweet girl!"

Miami Heat ace Wade posted the same sweet images on his Instagram page with an identical message.

The 46-year-old actress previously opened up about the heartache they had endured over the years as they attempted to have a baby of their own, and in her 2017 book, We're Going to Need More Wine, she confessed she had suffered multiple miscarriages after failed attempts at in vitro fertilisation (IVF). In August (18), Gabrielle went one step further and revealed she had been diagnosed with adenomyosis - a form of endometriosis - which had wrecked her hopes of having a baby.

The stars' private battle to expand their family was only made more painful by constant questions Gabrielle had to field from insensitive reporters quizzing her about her baby plans.

"People feel very entitled to know," she explained at the BlogHer conference in New York. "(They say), 'Do you want kids?' A lot of people, especially people that have fertility issues, just say 'no' because that's a lot easier than being honest about whatever is actually going on. People mean so well, but they have no idea the harm or frustration it can cause."

Although she doesn't have any biological children, Gabrielle has served as a doting stepmother to Dwyane's three sons from previous relationships.

The stars, who began dating in 2009 and wed in 2014, are raising Zion, 11, and his brother Zaire, 16, as well as the sportsman's nephew, Dahveon, also 16.

The athlete also has another boy, four-year-old Xavier, who was conceived with his friend Aja Metoyer in 2013, during a brief split from Gabrielle.