Tamera Mowry-Housley's niece among those killed in California bar shooting

Actress Tamera Mowry-Housley has confirmed her niece was among the 13 people killed during a gun-related massacre at a Thousand Oaks bar in California on Wednesday night (07Nov18).

The former Sister, Sister star and her husband Adam Housley joined family members who were frantically searching for Alaina Housley after a gunman opened fire at the Borderline Bar & Grill during a college event just before midnight. The young woman, a student at the nearby Pepperdine University, was initially unaccounted for.

Mowry-Housley and the former Fox News host have now released a statement revealing the 18 year old lost her life in the attack.

"Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks," the couple's note reads. "Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time."

News of Mowry-Housley's connection to the tragedy emerged after she replied to a Twitter user who asked for information about her "missing suitemate".

Tamera wrote: "This is her aunt Tamera Mowry Housley. Can you please DM (direct message) me your information?"

When the friend, named Ashley, explained she had been in contact with Adam but there was no news, Tamara asked, "Ok. Thank you. Is she the only one unaccounted for?"

The actress was then told the other girls from Ashley's hall of residence who went to dance at Borderline were "safe".

Adam also took to Twitter, asking people to pray for "beautiful soul" Alaina, who was reportedly at the bar with a group of friends when the shooting occurred.

A police officer and the gunman himself were among the 13 people who lost their lives.