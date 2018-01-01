Sarah Jessica Parker glad she got to read Sex and the City 3 script

Sarah Jessica Parker is thankful she's had the opportunity to at least read the script for the stalled Sex and the City sequel, even though it is unlikely to ever be made.

The actress and her co-stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon had been ready to reprise their roles from the hit franchise for a third movie, the follow-up to 2010's Sex and the City 2, but their hopes for an onscreen reunion were dashed as Sarah Jessica revealed castmate Kim Cattrall was not interested in returning as feisty PR guru Samantha Jones.

Cattrall was not happy with the way Parker had seemingly blamed her for killing the sequel plans, leading to a public fall out between the two ladies, as she suggested producers recast her role as Jones.

Fans have since seized on the idea, but Parker recently dismissed the proposal in a Twitter post, telling followers, "Not sure if I can imagine doing another movie without her (Cattrall)."

The former co-stars haven't spoken since, with Sarah Jessica telling breakfast show Today: "I don't know where she is; she doesn't want to do it."

Parker remains firm in her decision to shelve the project indefinitely with out Cattrall, and for now, she explains her urge to make the movie has been somewhat satisfied, for now, by simply discovering what happens to her sex columnist character, Carrie Bradshaw, and friends.

"We were excited about it," she shared of the third film's premise. "I thought it was an exquisite, unbearably painful, heartbreaking, joyful story, that felt like the beginning in a lot of ways, but it appears for the time being that that will have to be sufficient, just having read the script will have to be enough for me... Sorry!"