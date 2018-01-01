Kim Kardashian forced to evacuate California home due to wildfire

A wildfire forced Kim Kardashian and her family to flee their home in Calabasas, California on Thursday night (08Nov18).

The Woolsey Fire erupted on Thursday and scorched an estimated 2,000 acres of land in the Ventura and Los Angeles Counties, prompting a mandatory evacuation for residents living in areas such as Calabasas and Agoura Hills.

The reality TV star revealed she was affected by the wildfire on her Instagram Story on Thursday night, when she posted a video from an aircraft window which showed the fires raging below.

Besides another aerial view of the fire, she wrote: "Pray for Calabasas. Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe."

The 38-year-old then shared a video of several fire trucks driving down her street, and posted, "Fire fighters are arriving. Thank you for all that you do for us!!!"

She followed it up with a clip showing her in a car stuck in a slow-moving queue of traffic as flashing police vehicles patrol the evacuation process in the other lane and can be heard saying, "They're evacuating everyone right now from all of our homes."

A child can be heard in the background, but it is not known if she was with her kids North, five, Saint, two, or Chicago, nine months, or all three. It’s also unclear if her husband Kanye West was with them.

Earlier that day, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star paid a visit to San Quentin State Prison in northern California, where she spent several hours behind bars chatting with staff and prisoners.

It's not clear why Kim was there, but she has been asking the Governor of California to look into death row inmate Kevin Cooper's case, a prisoner at San Quentin.