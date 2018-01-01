NEWS Adam Driver secretly became a father two years ago Newsdesk Share with :







Star Wars actor Adam Driver reportedly became a dad to a baby boy two years ago.



According to Page Six, Adam and wife Joanne Tucker share a two-year-old son, whose existence has allegedly been revealed on social media by friends and family of the couple.



The former Girls star, who plays Kylo Ren in the sci-fi franchise, and his wife both have private Instagram feeds, however, Page Six reports family members have posted about Joanne's pregnancy on their Instagram accounts.

One post allegedly showed an image of Adam's wife alongside her then pregnant sister with the caption “Sisters. Nearly matching everything. #babyshowerx2.”



While another snap, reportedly from another of Joanne's sisters, was captioned: “My sisters and new moms.”

The 34-year-old actor hasn't previously shared news of his dad status, he has dropped cryptic hints in past interviews.



“I look at my dog — this sounds so absurd — but it’s not — I don’t know if I can love anything more," he said in a 2017 video he shot for W magazine. "Like, I have a kid, maybe — and be like, (gestures dismissively). But the dog!”

And in an interview alongside Channing Tatum to promote film Logan Lucky last year, he told a journalist who brought up the topic of mixing martinis, “I don’t have parties, because the world is a sad place and full of anger.”



Channing then added, “Can you imagine you’re just making martinis for your baby,” to which Adam responded: “Stop crying. This is my party trick. You’ll have your time. This is me time now.’?”



The fiercely private couple met when they were both students at The Juilliard School in 2006, and married in secret in 2013. His Girls co-star Lena Dunham and her then boyfriend, musician Jack Antonoff, attended the destination wedding.



His representative did not respond to requests for comment from the news outlet.

