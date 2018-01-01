John Boyega and Letitia Wright to star in sci-fi love story

John Boyega and Letitia Wright are starring in upcoming sci-fi love story Hold Back the Stars.

Deadline reported on Thursday (08Nov18) that the pair were attached to the adaptation of Katie Khan's 2017 novel of the same name, which has been described as "Romeo & Juliet meets Gravity." The book tells the story of a couple who revisit memories of their love affair on a utopian Earth while they are trapped in the vast void of space with only 90 minutes of oxygen left, and Khan herself confirmed the news on Twitter the following day.

"Well, I see that secret I was so anxiously keeping is out. Hooray! Some absolutely dream casting for my novel, Hold Back the Stars, here (BESIDE MYSELF WITH EXCITEMENT)," she wrote.

Boyega and Wright retweeted the casting stories, and the Black Panther actress wrote on Instagram, "Excited to create this with you @johnboyega."

Mike Cahill, best known for his 2011 independent science fiction drama Another Earth, will direct from a script written by screenwriter Christy Hall. The movie will be produced through Shawn Levy's 21 Laps Entertainment production company.

This will be the British film stars' first time working together, however, they do share a friendship away from the big screen and caused much excitement among film fans when they attended the 2018 Met Gala together in May (18).

In September it was also announced that both Boyega and Wright had been selected as patrons of a new Los Angeles drama school, signing on as board members for the Identity School of Acting in West Hollywood. The venue serves as the Los Angeles branch of the London institution of the same name, where the acting duo both studied.

Femi Oguns, founder of the Identity School of Acting and Identity Agency Group, also expressed his pride over the casting, tweeting, "My two powerhouses @johnboyega and @letitiawright are attached to lead what will be the first ever Romance (sic) set in space where their colour is not mentioned."