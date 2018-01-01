Mark Ruffalo to star in film about DuPont chemical company

Mark Ruffalo is to star in Todd Haynes' upcoming film about the DuPont chemical company.

According to editors at Deadline, the Oscar-nominated actor will portray Robert Bilott, a corporate defence attorney who took on an environmental suit against executives at the U.S. conglomerate and eventually exposed a "brazen, decades-long history" of pollution.

To be helmed by Carol filmmaker Haynes, the movie will be based on Nathaniel Rich's article entitled The Lawyer Who Became DuPont's Worst Nightmare, which was published in The New York Times in January 2016. Matthew Carnahan has penned the screenplay.

In addition to starring in the feature, Ruffalo will act as a producer alongside Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon, while Participant Media's Jeff Skoll and Jonathan King will executive produce.

The film remains untitled at this time, though production is due to begin in 2019. No other casting details have been announced.

Ruffalo was most recently seen onscreen in a string of comic book movies, appearing as Bruce Banner / Hulk in Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War.

He will reprise the character in an untitled Avengers flick which is due to be released in April 2019, and is also rumoured to be appearing as 60 Minutes creator Don Hewitt in Newsflash, director David Gordon Green's project about Walter Cronkite and his reporting on live television of U.S. President John F. Kennedy's assassination in 1963.

The 50-year-old, who received Oscar nominations for his roles in films Foxcatcher and Spotlight, is also set to have a role in forthcoming TV series I Know This Much Is True.

Meanwhile, Haynes, who was behind 2017 film Wonderstruck which featured his frequent collaborator Julianne Moore, is also gearing up to make a biographical drama which will explore the professional and personal life of singer Peggy Lee.