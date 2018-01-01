Emma Stone vows to be at Spice Girls reunion show

Emma Stone is determined to attend one of the Spice Girls' upcoming reunion shows.

The actress has long spoken about her childhood love for the British girl band, and in 2014, cried when she received a personal video message from Mel B during a radio interview.

Earlier this month (Nov18), it was announced that Mel, Emma Bunton, Mel C, and Geri Horner would be reuniting - without Victoria Beckham - for six shows in the U.K. next June, and Emma has now shared that she will do whatever it takes to get to one of the gigs.

"I saw them in concert in the '90s. I saw them at O2 Arena in 2008, and they recently announced a new tour and I will be going to that somehow," she said during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (08Nov18). "I don't think tickets are on sale yet, but I'm gonna figure it out."

During the chat, host Jimmy asked Emma to take a BuzzFeed quiz to figure out which Spice Girl she would be, and she ended up getting Victoria, aka Posh Spice. However, the star was adamant that she is more like Emma's Baby Spice, and recalled how she idolised the singer as a young girl.

"Growing up, I was super blonde and my real name is Emily but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice and guess what? Now I am. So, that's like pretty messed up. It wasn't necessarily because of her... But in second grade, did I go up to the teacher on the first day and ask her to call me Emma? Yes, I did. Was it because of Emma Lee Bunton from the Spice Girls? Yes, it was," the 30-year-old laughed.

During the chat, Jimmy also asked Emma what it was like to receive an Oscar for her performance in 2016 musical film La La Land. And she confessed that she was pretty starstruck by Leonardo DiCaprio when he presented her with the gold statue during the ceremony.

"I had a framed photo of him in my room when I was a kid, that was signed by him. It was just like walking up there and getting to be near him was really exciting. So, it sounds like everything other than (actually getting the Oscar) was better than the thing itself. That's not what I mean, I'm very grateful," she smiled.