Kevin Smith & James Woods jump to action on social media to help wildfire evacuees

Kevin Smith and James Woods have taken to social media to help those seeking help in the latest California wildfire tragedy.

The Woolsey Park blaze began in Thousand Oaks, California on Thursday (08Nov18) as that community was still dealing with a bar shooting massacre the night before, and it has since jumped the 101 freeway and is heading to Malibu, prompting major evacuations as the fire threatens properties in the area.

Kim Kardashian was among the first celebrities to reveal her family had been impacted by the blaze early on Friday morning, and as Hollywood woke up to the latest wildfire drama, several stars offered up hopes and prayers for those who stand to lose everything.

But director Smith and actor Woods went even further, offering up help to those evacuated.

Woods agreed to aid those trying to locate missing people, writing: "People have requested I do a hashtag for missing persons in the fires now raging in Southern California... I'll use #SoCalFiresJamesWoods People can exchange info using that hashtag on @Twitter searching for the missing or to announce they are safe."

And Smith offered to help a friend trying to evacuate horses from a ranch, tweeting: "SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA! Anybody near #Malibu with a horse trailer, SYCAMORE FARM needs to evacuate 40 horses from 3661 Cross Creek Road before the fires get there!"

Like Kardashian, Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro revealed he too had been evacuated from his home on Thursday night and was worried about his famous collection of movie memorabilia and props: "Bleak House and the collection may be endangered but the gift of life remains. Thousand Oaks and Agoura are still in danger. Malibu is being evacuated."

Alyssa Milano and The Office star Rainn Wilson were also among the evacuees.

"I just had to evacuate my home from the fires," the actress tweeted. "I took my kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots. (Husband is in NY. Horses are being evacuated by my trainer)."

Rainn added: "My House has been evacuated due to nearby fires in Thousand Oaks. (The pigs & dogs are fine, thank you) Please send your prayers to the people of Thousand Oaks and the victims of the shooting that are now having to evacuate their homes and neighborhoods. Then send them some cash."

Khloe Kardashian was watching the fire coverage with her brother and praying for her family and friends: "I am with Rob, (his daughter) Dream and (her daughter) True and I am up keeping watch!" she tweeted. "Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us."

Meanwhile, newly-elected California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for Los Angeles County and Ventura County due to the fast-paced fires destroying properties from Malibu to Griffith Park.