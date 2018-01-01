NEWS Caitlyn Jenner's Malibu home destroyed by wildfire Newsdesk Share with :







Caitlyn Jenner's home is now counted among those destroyed by the fast-paced Woolsey wildfire in California.



The transgender icon's pad in the Malibu hills, which was featured on her reality show, went up in flames on Friday (09Nov18), according to TMZ.



Caitlyn moved into the spread on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean in 2015 and last year had to replace her roof after it was ripped off by high winds.



Jenner's estranged stepdaughter Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's property nearby is also under threat - firefighters are tackling a blaze that has broken out on their estate but has yet to reach the main house.



Kim posted Instagram images of the fires last night as she flew above them on her way home from a visit to San Quentin State Prison in northern California.



Her sisters Khloe and Kourtney have also been caught up in the drama - they evacuated their Hidden Hills homes on Thursday night, hours after the blaze began in nearby Thousand Oaks.



The two reality TV stars have been documenting the drama on social media, with Khloe revealing she and her brother Rob and their kids were watching the news coverage and praying for everyone impacted by the latest California fire.



The fire has burned through over 14,000 acres and all Malibu residents are under mandatory evacuation.



Alyssa Milano, Rainn Wilson and Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro have also been evacuated, while rapper Lil Pump chronicled his evacuation in a video on Instagram, telling followers, "Swear to Go, my back yard is literally on fire... If you're in Calabasas, get the f**k out outta your house right now!"



Meanwhile, fabled movie location the Paramount Ranch has been partially destroyed by the fire.



"We are sorry to share the news that the #WoolseyFire has burned Western Town at #ParamountRanch in Agoura," a tweet from the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation service reads. "We do not have any details or photos, but it is our understanding that the structures have burned. This area is an active part of the incident and we cannot access it."



The site has been the location for several films and TV shoots, including the first and second seasons of Westworld, Gunsmoke, The X-Files, The Dukes of Hazzard, and Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman.

