Ashton Kutcher pleads with Ivanka Trump to campaign for gun reform after partying at massacre club

Ashton Kutcher has urged the U.S. leader's daughter Ivanka Trump to talk to her dad about gun reform after partying with her brother-in-law at the site of America's latest massacre.

A gunman shot and killed 12 people, including a police officer, before turning the gun on himself during a Wednesday night (07Nov18) rampage at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, where Kutcher celebrated his 40th birthday earlier this year (18).

"My wife (Mila Kunis) threw me a birthday party this year at the Borderline," the actor revealed in a tweet. "(The) only reason we are alive is the shooter chose a different night. My heart goes out to the victims."

Ashton turned to the issue of gun control in the U.S., adding: "I’ll say it again... Gun Reform now! Politicians need to stop standing behind the dollar and Protect the people!" - and then pleaded with President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, to speak to her father about the problem, reminding her that her husband's brother, Joshua Kushner, was at his birthday party: "He could have just as easily been a victim," he wrote. "You go to synagogues, you could be a victim! Talk to your dad! Plead with your dad! Let this be your legacy! Gun Reform now!"

The synagogue comment refers to a recent mass shooting at the Tree of Life temple in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania during Shabbat morning services.

Eleven people were killed.

The sole suspect, 46-year-old Robert Gregory Bowers, has been charged with 29 federal crimes and 36 state crimes.

The shooting was the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in United States history.

Kutcher went on to note that he grew up around guns and doesn't think licence owners should give up their weapons: "I grew up a hunter, I worked at a gun club pulling trap growing up," he tweeted. "No body is taking your guns!!! Gun reform!!!!! Let it be a test. Your electorate doesn’t want to die when they go to church or a concert or a bar!

"This isn’t an either/or it’s a both! Support mental health initiatives & support Gun Reform Now!!"

He ended his Twitter rant by revealing he was actually handed a gun as a 40th birthday gift, adding: "My friend gave me a gun as a gift in the parking lot of the borderline on my birthday. I’ve never shot it. I don’t think I ever will. (Love) to the families of the lost. Change is coming."