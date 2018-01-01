Kris Jenner: ‘Kim taught me to have fun with social media’

Kris Jenner credits Kim Kardashian with helping her “have some fun” with social media.

The 63-year-old is the most famous momager in showbiz, and has helped forge the careers of all her Kardashian-Jenner children. Her daughters – Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie – now have a huge presence on social media, and Kris is grateful her second-born taught her everything she needed to know about the various platforms.

“I think when social media first started becoming so relevant to this generation, the person who taught me a thing or two about it was Kim,” Kris smiled in an interview with Glamour U.K. “Kim really helped me understand how it can be used in a really positive way and have some fun with it.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star now boasts 22.5 million followers of her own on Instagram, and almost 10 million on Twitter. However, while she enjoys the process, she admitted that she can’t help but worry about her nine grandchildren experiencing negativity online.

“I think recently I’ve become a little disappointed with social media from the aspect that there can be some real bullies,” she complained. “I worry about my grandchildren growing up in a generation that can be so negative with the comments and anonymously criticising one another when I’ve always taught my kids to build each other up.”

Ultimately, Kris has decided that “the positive outweighs the bad” and, what’s more, she knows her grandkids are all in safe hands thanks to their loving parents.

“What great human beings they are, how kind they are, how patient they are, how understanding they are and how much love they give,” she said of her famous children.