Kendall Jenner rushes to be with family after awards ceremony

Kendall Jenner rushed home from an awards ceremony to be with her family as they were evacuated from the raging wildfires in Southern California.

The model, 23, made a brief appearance at the second annual #REVOLVEawards at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Friday (09Nov18), but left shortly after walking the red carpet, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Kendall, who was honoured with the Icon of the Year award, accepted her trophy before the ceremony, posed for photos and then headed back to be with her family who are in the midst of evacuating from the Woolsey Canyon wildfire in Ventura County.

"My home," she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a clip of smoke billowing over the skyline as she flew in on a private jet. "Praying for everyone and everything."

Her father, Caitlyn Jenner, has left her Malibu home which TMZ reported had been totally destroyed in the blaze. Her half-brother, The Hills star Brody Jenner, posted a terrifying video on Instagram showing the wildfires dangerously close to his property.

“Fought as long and as hard as I possibly could but finally had a throw in the towel. Praying my house still there when I get back. Thoughts and Prayers are with everybody going through this tragedy,” he wrote.

Kendall's half-sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, have also been evacuated from their Malibu and Calabasas homes.

"Trying to get my mind off of this fire and snuggling with my niece. We are all safe and that’s all that matters," Kim wrote on Instagram on Friday alongside a photo of herself kissing Khloe’s baby True.

She later shared on Twitter: "I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment. It doesn’t seems (sic) like it is getting worse right now, I just pray the winds are in our favor. God is good. I’m just praying everyone is safe."

Khloe also shared a message with her fans, and assured them she and her baby daughter were safe. "I just left with the clothes on my back but I think I packed Trues entire bedroom and closet into my car obviously she’s all that matters to me," she wrote on Twitter.