Kristin Davis keen to see an updated Sex and the City show

Kristin Davis would love to see a new Sex and the City show which tackles current issues.

The actress portrayed Charlotte York in HBO's hit show about four women living in New York City from 1998 until 2004, with the programme also starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall. While the original Sex and the City, and the two later movies, were praised for exploring relevant social issues such as sexuality and femininity, Kristin is certain any potential future reboot would investigate a whole new set of topics.

"Were we to do it now, we're in different times, and we could really deal with some different topics and possibly deal with some things with a little more enlightenment," she said in an interview with U.S. InStyle. "For instance, trans rights. We could handle that so much better, obviously, than we did. We could handle racial issues so much better. We're living in a different time, there are different kinds of conversations happening around us at all times."

Kristin went on to explain that she thinks that a new show should follow the same format as the original, and that Sex and the City co-creator Michael Patrick King would need to be involved.

"(He) would do a tremendous job. I would watch that show!" the 53-year-old smiled.

And even though it has been several years since Kristin last donned designer gear to play socialite Charlotte, she noted that fans still approach her to rave about the show and the lasting impact it has had on their lives.

"Not a day goes by that I don't get some kind of message either from a friend or on social media of someone saying, 'I'm sick at home and I'm loving watching you guys,'" she added.