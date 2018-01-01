Kim Kardashian ‘bargaining with Kanye to stop outbursts before having another child’

Kim Kardashian has reportedly given husband Kanye West an ultimatum – stop the outbursts or no more children.

The Gold Digger star has caused concern with his frequent rambling interviews, including a recent meeting at The White House during which he hugged President Donald Trump and told journalists that he “loved” the former Celebrity Apprentice host.

The incidents have allegedly left the reality star feeling stressed out and fearing damage to her brand, but the mother of three has now found a way to put her foot down.

“She’s repeatedly tried to convince him to be more careful of what he says in public, which he’s failed to do, so now she’s using his eagerness to have more kids as a bargaining tool,” a source told Closer magazine. “Kim told him that there’s no way she’s going to even think about having any more children until he starts taking her feelings into consideration and realising the consequences of his words and actions – and it seems this time he’s actually listened to her.”

The 38-year-old revealed on show Keeping Up with the Kardashians that her husband has been “harassing” her to have more children, and during a visit to Uganda in October, the Yeezy designer, 41, confided to President Yoweri Museveni that he wanted “seven children”.

“Kim’s open to the idea of another baby and has told family and friends she’s quite like a fourth child - but she’ll only go ahead when she’s sure Kanye has properly reined in his behaviour,” the source continued.

And it looks like Kim, who has children North, Saint and Chicago, born via a surrogate, with Kanye, might get her wish, as days after his cringeworthy Oval office appearance, Kanye tweeted he was "distancing himself from politics and completely focusing on being creative", and alleged he'd been "used to spread messages I don't believe in".

“After his public vow to steer clear of politics, she’s feeling positive and is now even getting back in touch with the surrogate mother who carried Chicago last year,” added the source, explaining that Kim would love another baby to bring her and Kanye closer together.