Mark Wahlberg's movie premiere cancelled due to wildfires

The premiere of Mark Wahlberg's new movie Instant Family has been cancelled due to the deadly wildfires raging through California.

Studio Paramount announced it was cancelling the event, due to take place in the Westwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles on Sunday (11Nov18), as it would be affected by the spreading Woolsey Canyon fire.

Instant Family also stars Rose Byrne, Octavia Spencer and Tig Notaro.

"In light of the ongoing, active fires being battled in the area, we have cancelled tomorrow’s red carpet and after-party of the Los Angeles premiere of Instant Family. We will move forward with the screening, as a number of foster youths and organisations working in the foster community will be in attendance," a statement from Paramount read.

"Food intended for the after-party will be donated to The American Red Cross, which is providing aid to victims of the fires.”

Paramount also added that they would be screening the film at an evacuation centre for victims of the fires.

Octavia took to Twitter to lend her support to the brave firefighters tackling the deadly blaze.

"Sending up prayers to all of you on the frontlines battling fires all across California. Praying for those whose homes are in harm’s way and those who have lost everything. Please donate..." she shared.

The Woolsey Canyon fire erupted on Thursday in Ventura County, and has since spread to 70,000 acres.

At least 25 people have died in the wildfires across northern and southern California, with more than 250,000 people evacuated from their homes.

Celebrities including Lady Gaga, the Kardashian sisters, Cher, Alyssa Milano, Rainn Wilson, and Guillermo del Toro have also been evacuated.