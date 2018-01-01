Jennifer Garner steps out with new boyfriend John Miller

Jennifer Garner stepped out for the first time with her new boyfriend, John Miller.

The couple attended a performance of the musical Dear Evan Hansen at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, but actively avoided being photographed together.

However, the lovebirds were snapped in a limo leaving the theatre.

The mother-of-three was first linked to John in October (18), after a source told Entertainment Tonight that the Love, Simon actress had been dating him for a few months. Jennifer, 46, and John, the CEO of holding company CaliGroup, reportedly hit it off after meeting through mutual friends, and have been on several dates.

The date night comes days after Jennifer’s divorce from Ben Affleck was finalised.

The former couple submitted the final documents to a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge last week (ends04Nov18), and now the actors are single again, after a judge signed off on the divorce on Wednesday.

According to the documents, Ben and Jennifer will share joint custody of their children, Seraphina, Violet and Samuel, and they have also agreed to meet with a co-parenting therapist on a monthly basis for a minimum of six months.

The pair did not have a prenuptial agreement, but have agreed on a property split.

According to U.K. newspaper The Mirror, Ben has checked back into rehab in an effort to battle his alcoholism, and told friends and family he believes he needs "several more months of treatment to stay sober".

The Justice League star recently completed 40 days at an addiction clinic, and has now checked back in and will stay most nights at the rehab centre.

A rep for the star has yet to comment on the report.