Sebastian Stan got fake tattoo of his mother for movie role

Sebastian Stan impressed his mother with a fake tattoo of her face for a movie role.

The Avengers: Infinity War star plays a seedy undercover cop who infiltrates a California gang in Destroyer, alongside Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman.

Sebastian revealed he is always "very happy" when he gets to have fake tattoos for his movies, and when he was asked by film bosses what kind of fake ink his character would have, Sebastian decided it would be a tattoo dedicated to someone he loved most.

“I feel like this guy would have a giant picture of his mom on his bicep,” the 36-year-old told Jimmy Kimmel during a recent interview. “So I asked my mom for a bunch of pictures and she sent me these pictures and then I got one on my bicep.”

He then tricked his mother into believing he had got the ink for real, and sent her a snap of his fake tattooed bicep.

“I sent this to her... but the only thing she texted me back was, ‘Wow, I look really great!’” Sebastian laughed.

He later told host Jimmy that he dreads when his Romanian mother rings him, as she's very superstitious and has vivid dreams.

“When she calls me I immediately pick up the phone and say, ‘Please, don’t,’” Sebastian sighed. “Cause it’s always about some dream that she’s had.”

The I, Tonya star also debunked rumours he will become the next Captain America after the fourth and final Avengers movie, following Chris Evans' departure from the Marvel superhero universe.

“No, no, no,” he said. “Not really, no. It’s usually like, like a dream... it’s sort of... people might mention something but it’s... we never go that way.”