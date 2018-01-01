Alicia Silverstone: 'My vegan son has never had medicine'

Alicia Silverstone claims being vegan has stopped her son from ever being ill.

The Clueless star, 42, has been vegan since she was 21, and has written two plant-based cookbooks.

And Alicia is convinced her vegan and organic lifestyle has kept her and son Bear, 7, healthy.

“He’s never had to take medicine in his life,” she told Page Six. “He can get sniffles and a runny nose but he’s not down, he still goes to school. Two times in his life has he been like ‘Mommy I don’t feel good,’ and it was only for a few hours and he was back running around.”

The actress became vegan in the late 1990s, and confessed that the diet was nowhere near as popular back then as it is now.

“I remember when I would go on David Letterman and go on Jay Leno and they’d be like ‘Vegan?! What’s a vegan?’ And they would just make a whole fun riff on it because it was like I was an alien, no one was talking about being vegan on television,” she recalled.

Alicia is now thankful that veganism has gained more publicity, and that millions of people around the world are adopting the plant-based lifestyle.

“I’m just so excited that there are people in the world that see it,” she explained. “Maybe they’re going to take baby steps to get there (but) that’s a way better place than being like ‘Are you OK? Are you gonna die?'”