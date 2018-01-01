The Grinch makes history at the top of North American box office

Benedict Cumberbatch's revamped The Grinch has shot to the top of the North American box office with a $66 million (£51 million) opening weekend.

Cumberbatch voices the title character in the animated movie, which has landed the biggest opening for a holiday-themed film ever, even beating Jim Carrey's take on the grumpy anti-Christmas character in The Grinch Who Stole Christmas back in 2000 - the previous record holder.

The new film unseats Queen and Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody to take over at the top.

Bohemian Rhapsody falls to two, while World War Two zombie movie Overlord completes the top three.

The Nutcracker & the Four Realms, A Star is Born, and The Girl in the Spider's Web round out the top five.

Claire Foy's debut as literary hacker Lisbeth Salander in The Girl in the Spider's Web was a big disappointment, debuting with just $8 million (£6.1 million), to tie for fifth place with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's acclaimed movie.

The Grinch opened to $78.7 (£60.6 million) globally, well behind global number one Venom, which opened big in China to romp to a $674 million (£519 million) total since its release last month (Oct18).

Meanwhile, Bohemian Rhapsody is expected to pass $100 million (£77 million) at the North American box office on Sunday (11Nov18), less than 10 days after the biopic's release.

Tyler Perry movie Nobody's Fool, Venom, Halloween, and Hate You Give complete the new top 10 in North America, ahead of the juggernaut that is Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which hits American cinemas on Wednesday (14Nov18).