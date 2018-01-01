Bohemian Rhapsody star talks Bryan Singer's 'weird' exit from movie

Bohemian Rhapsody star Joe Mazzello admits director Bryan Singer's departure from the movie was "weird".

Singer was fired more than halfway into production by studio bosses at Fox, who cited his "unexpected unavailability” as the reasons behind his exit.

However, the X-Men director alleged bosses refused to let him have much-needed time off.

Multiple outlets also reported that Singer and leading man Rami Malek clashed on set and had creative differences when it came to the Queen biopic.

Mazzello, who plays Queen bassist John Deacon in the film, told PeopleTV's Couch Surfing that despite the circumstances, he adapted well to Singer's firing.

“It was sorta weird," he confessed. "Doing something like (HBO miniseries) The Pacific helps, where you have multiple directors... one director does one episode, another director does another episode. We sorta tried to think of it in that way.”

While the transition was strange for Mazzello and the rest of the cast, the 35-year-old actor had nothing but praise for Singer's replacement, British director Dexter Fletcher.

“When Dexter came on and brought his energy, that guy, he must have 10 coffees a day, because he is the most wonderful man. He’s got the greatest heart and the biggest voice and just like made us pumped up and excited to come to work," he gushed.

And the Eddie the Eagle director brought a new lease of life to the film set, which helped the cast adjust to his arrival.

"A lot of the scenes (Fletcher) did were some of the playful fun scenes near the beginning of the film and so it was really good. Everyone played to their strengths," Mazzello added.