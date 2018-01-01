Lily Collins wants to do Ocean's 9 with Sandra Bullock.

The 29-year-old has already starred in a movie with the Oscar-winning actress, playing Sandra's daughter in the 2009 family drama The Blind Side.

But Lily is desperate to create movie magic yet again with her former co-star.

"I mean I would love to do a comedy with Sandy," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I am available! Ocean, land, sky, whatever you want, I am in!"

Lily and Sandra have been friends since they starred in The Blind Side, and the British-born actress was there for Sandra when her father John died in September (18).

"I love Sandy very much, and I definitely reached out," she revealed.

Meryl Streep is also on Lily's list of iconic actresses to work with.

"I don't think between now and March I can do a film with Meryl Streep. I don't think that's possible, so I am going to put it on my list for the next 30," she joked of her upcoming 30th birthday. "But I feel very fortunate to be where I am at right now, and to keep doing what I am doing, so hopefully my 30th birthday is just something I will always remember."

And Lily, daughter of music legend Phil Collins and his ex-wife Jill Tavelman, is excited to enter a new chapter next year.

"I am really pumped for my 30s. I can't wait to enter into the new phase because I feel like there are so many things I want to accomplish and it's onward and upward," she explained. "It's happening regardless, so it's gotta happen that way anyway."