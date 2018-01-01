Stars pay tribute to firefighters and armed forces during People’s Choice Awards

- NEWS
Stars honoured firefighters and members of the armed forces as they hit the stage for the 44th annual People's Choice Awards on Veterans Day (11Nov18).
Held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, the annual ceremony was filled with heartfelt moments as guests had the Veterans Day holiday and California's ongoing wildfires on their minds.
The ceremony kicked off with a performance from Nicki Minaj, who was joined by Tyga for Dip. The Super Bass hitmaker later shocked the crowd while accepting Female Artist, when she referenced Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan, noting, "He's going to be taking this (dress) off of me tonight!"
The hip hop sensation also walked away with Album of the Year for Queen.
Accepting the night's first award for Comedic Movie (The Spy Who Dumped Me), Mila Kunis took time to acknowledge the firefighters who have been fighting the deadly wildfires throughout California.
"We are in a state of emergency,” she said. “You know, I have this opportunity and I want to say if you can take a minute to donate to the LASD (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department) Foundation it would be really, really great."
As Terry Crews and Betty Gilpin presented the award for Country Artist, they displayed a similar sentiment, taking a moment to mourn those who have lost their lives in the disaster, which began on Thursday. The two encouraged viewers to donate to the Red Cross.
Then, in his acceptance speech, winner Blake Shelton honoured his late father, a veteran.
Victoria Beckham also had those working to contain the blaze on her mind as she accepted the Fashion Icon Award.
She also described her personal journey from a member of the Spice Girls to running a fashion empire.
"If you really, really put your head down and you focus and you work hard and you believe in yourself, what you can achieve is incredible,” she told the crowd. “Many years ago I started with girl power and now that message is still strong as ever."
She ended with a message for women who have faced struggle, telling them, "If you've ever been doubted, this award tonight is for all of us."
And Scarlett Johansson also took the time to thank members of the military as she was awarded Female Movie Star, noting that "they put their lives on the line so we don't have to".
Kim Kardashian, who was among the celebrities forced to evacuate their homes due to the wildfire threatening Malibu, Calabasas and Hidden Hills, among other California towns and cities, also gave an emotional speech in response to the disaster as she accepted Reality Show of 2018 for Keeping Up with the Kardashians with her sisters and mum Kris Jenner.
"We cannot face devastation alone," she said as she urged fans to donate to relief efforts. "We must continue to reach out and help each other."
The full list of winners for the 2018 People's Choice Awards is:
People's Champion Award: Bryan Stevenson
Fashion Icon Award: Victoria Beckham
People's Icon of 2018: Melissa McCarthy
Movie of 2018: Avengers: Infinity War
Comedy Movie of 2018: The Spy Who Dumped Me
Drama Movie of 2018: Fifty Shades Freed
Family Movie of 2018:Incredibles 2
Action Movie of 2018: Avengers: Infinity War
Male Movie Star of 2018: Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Female Movie Star of 2018: Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War
Action Movie Star of 2018: Danai Gurira, Black Panther
Drama Movie Star of 2018: Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed
Comedy Movie Star of 2018: Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party
Show of 2018: Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Drama Show of 2018: Riverdale
Revival Show of 2018: Dynasty
Reality Show of 2018: Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Competition Show of 2018: The Voice
Comedy Show of 2018: Orange is the New Black
Male TV Star of 2018: Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Female TV Star of 2018: Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments
Drama TV Star of 2018: Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Comedy TV Star of 2018: Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Daytime Talk Show of 2018: The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Nighttime Talk Show of 2018: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Reality TV Star of 2018: Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Competition Contestant of 2018: Maddie Poppe, American Idol
Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2018: Wynonna Earp
Bingeworthy TV Show of 2018: Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Female Artist of 2018: Nicki Minaj
Male Artist of 2018: Shawn Mendes
Group of 2018: BTS
Country Artist of 2018: Blake Shelton
Album of 2018: Nicki Minaj, Queen
Latin Artist of 2018: CNCO
Music Video of 2018: BTS, Idol
Song of 2018: BTS, Idol
Concert Tour of 2018: Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour
Beauty Influencer of 2018: James Charles
Animal Star of 2018: Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund
Social Star of 2018: Shane Dawson
Social Celebrity of 2018: BTS
Style Star of 2018: Harry Styles
Game Changer of 2018: Serena Williams
Podcast of 2018: Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad
Comedy Act of 2018: Kevin Hart