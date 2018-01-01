Ennio Morricone denies making negative comments about Quentin Tarantino

Ennio Morricone has denied ever making disparaging comments about Quentin Tarantino.

The legendary Italian composer, who won the Oscar for Best Original Music Score for his work on the American filmmaker's 2015 movie The Hateful Eight, was quoted in the December issue of Germany's Playboy magazine as labelling his colleague as a "cretin" and "absolutely chaotic".

However, Morricone issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday (11Nov18) in which he refuted the remarks and alleged that the interview was fabricated.

"I have never expressed any negative statements about the Academy, Quentin, or his films - and certainly do not consider his films garbage," he said. "I consider Tarantino a great director. I am very fond of my collaboration with him and the relationship we have developed during the time we have spent together. He is courageous and has an enormous personality. I credit our collaboration responsible for getting me an Oscar, which is for sure one of the greatest acknowledgements of my career, and I am forever grateful for the opportunity to compose music for his film."

Morricone went on to explain that he has given his lawyer in Italy a mandate to "take civil and penal action". Additionally, he referred to recent comments he made in which he praised Tarantino's films.

"In London, during a press conference in front of Tarantino, I clearly stated that I consider Quentin one of the greatest directors of this time, and I would never speak poorly of the Academy - an important institution that has given to me two of the most important acknowledgements of my career," the 90-year-old concluded.

Neither Tarantino nor editors from Playboy Germany are yet to comment on the article.

In the original interview, it was also reported that Morricone stated that Tarantino once asked him to complete a score in just a few days and that the Pulp Fiction helmer lacked originality when compared to the "Hollywood greats, such as John Huston, Alfred Hitchcock or Billy Wilder".

Morricone, who has acted as the composer for over 70 award-winning films including Sergio Leone's The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, has also had his music included in Tarantino's flicks Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained.