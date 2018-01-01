Jamie Foxx: 'Look for the good in people in this crazy world'

Jamie Foxx has urged people to "look for the good" in others in this "crazy" world.

The 50-year-old actor attended the New York premiere of his new movie Robin Hood on Sunday night (11Nov18), while his family were staying in a hotel in California after being evacuated from their home because of the wildfires tearing through areas such as Malibu and Calabasas.

The blazes are just the latest in a string of disasters to hit America, with a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill last week claiming the lives of 12 people.

And reflecting on these tumultuous times, Jamie admitted he's doing his best to look for the positive, rather than get dragged down by negativity.

Speaking about the fires, Jamie told Entertainment Tonight: "We're all affected (in California). We had to evacuate, so my kids and my family are in hotels but they're safe. But at least 25 people lost their lives, a lot of people are hurting in my neighbourhood in Thousand Oaks, and of course, you know, the shootings.

"So, I can't tell people enough, in a world right now where it's sort of crazy times to just look for the good in people. Stop looking for the bad in people. And just pray for the kids, man, pray for everybody in California. People are losing their whole existence. We were fortunate enough to be able to move but a lot of people aren't, so just god bless all."

Jamie stars alongside Taron Egerton and Jamie Dornan in Robin Hood, in which he takes on the role of Little John. While the film is set in Medieval England, Jamie's character has an American accent, and he looked to some unusual inspirations for the lilts in his tone.

"We tried to do this with a sort of suspension of reality in a sense, we just sort of put our own spin on. So everybody had a different vernacular," he explained. "I basically patterned my voice pattern after the guy in Malcolm X, when Denzel (Washington) went to jail. Every time I would do a line I would go think back (to that actor)... and a little bit of Anthony Hopkins."