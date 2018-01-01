Jim Carter hesitant to wait on wife Imelda Staunton on Downton Abbey movie set

Jim Carter is worried his wife Imelda Staunton will blur the lines of reality now she's joined the Downton Abbey movie.

Jim has been part of the Downton cast since the show first aired in 2010, playing loyal butler Charles Carson.

He'll be back waiting hand and foot on the aristocratic Crawley family in the big screen version of the period drama, while his wife of 35 years Imelda is among the newbies joining the franchise.

"We don't actually speak to each other because she is upstairs and I am downstairs. She is harbouring the fond belief that I shall be serving her wine this week but, just in case she thinks that was going to spread into our private life, I think I will have Carson refuse," he smiled to British newspaper Metro.

Many of the core cast are also back for the film, which series creator Julian Fellowes has written, including Michelle Dockery, Maggie Smith, Elizabeth McGovern and Hugh Bonneville.

Viewers last saw the goings on at the fictional Yorkshire country estate during the 2015 Christmas special, but Jim says it took no time for him and his co-stars to get reacquainted.

"It's a bit like going back to school, asking how everyone is and about their summer, and then within five minutes you are back into the routine," he shared. "I've been down at Highclere Castle (where Downton is filmed) all this week and it is lovely to see everybody, with the added bonus that Imelda is in it this time."

As for what he'd like to see happen to Carson in the movie, directed Michael Engler, the 70-year-old admitted he was ready to put his feet up a bit more.

"Oh, God knows. Invent the smorgasbord so the posh people can feed themselves," he laughed. "I think he should fit a Lazy Susan in the middle of the table so they can just spin it and pick their own dishes, and let me put my feet up and do the crosswords."