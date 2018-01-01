NEWS Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to wed in Indian palace Newsdesk Share with :







Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will reportedly tie the knot at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodphur, India on 1 December (18).



According to British newspaper The Sun, the couple will take part in a whole week of festivities leading up to their wedding day - with celebrations kicking off at the end of November.



The couple, who got engaged on actress Priyanka’s 36th birthday in July, will enjoy a sumptuous wedding in the 347-room palace, the principal residence of the former Jodhpur royal family - part of which is a top hotel.



“There are several events leading up to the wedding, including a Christian ceremony, which will all be in India," a source close to the stars told the news outlet. “They will culminate with the Indian wedding on December 1 at the palace, where they will tie the knot under a traditional four-pillar structure, a mandap.



“There is a mehndi event planned, where they will be decorated with henna body art, among other traditional Hindi pre-wedding events," the source added.



Priyanka, 36, who is a close friend of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has chosen long-time friend and film producer Mubina Rattonsey to be her maid of honour, while Nick has announced five of his groomsmen, include his brothers Kevin, Joe and Frankie Jonas, as well as his Kingdom co-star Jonathan Tucker and his bride-to-be’s brother, Siddharth Chopra.



Priyanka will wear red, the colour traditionally worn by Indian brides, while Nick will reportedly wear ivory. For the Christian wedding, her bridesmaids will wear Ralph Lauren outfits.



The former Jonas Brothers' singer celebrated his bachelor party at the weekend, partying on a yacht, and ahead of the bash presented his groomsmen with six lime-coloured electric scooters on Thursday.



"I was searching for a fun way for my groomsmen to be mobile and ready to roll - so I called up my friends at @Limebike for some help..." Nick shared on Instagram.

