Captain America Chris Evans pays heartfelt tribute to Stan Lee

Chris Evans has paid tribute to comic book legend Stan Lee following his death on Monday (12Nov18).

Lee passed away at the age of 95 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after paramedics responded to his home in the Hollywood Hills following a medical emergency.

The late comic book writer is best known for co-creating Marvel's most famous superheroes, including Captain America, The Avengers, Black Panther, and Spider-Man, and many famous fans have been quick to thank Stan for his contributions to the world of comic books and film on social media.

"There will never be another Stan Lee," Evans, who portrayed Captain America on the big screen, writes. "For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!"

"RIP to one of the greatest creative minds of our time," actor Josh Gad adds. "Thank you for such an incredible legacy and for giving us so many icons that will continue to live on long after you are gone. Goodbye #stanlee - we love you."

"We lost a real-life superhero today," U.S. TV host Larry King writes. "Stan Lee was a visionary, who elevated imaginations across the globe. I'm grateful for the time I got to spend with him. Rest peacefully, Stan."

And Edgar Wright, who executive produced Lee's Ant-Man film, has also praised the late writer for inspiring him.

"Stan Lee, RIP," he writes on Twitter. "Thanks for inspiring so many of us to pick up a pen or pencil and put your dreams onto paper."