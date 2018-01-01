Wildfire forces Julia Roberts to evacuate California home

Julia Roberts has become the latest star forced to flee her family home in Southern California due to the Woolsey wildfire.

The Pretty Woman actress and her family joined the thousands having to evacuate their houses over the weekend (10-11Nov18) as mandatory orders were put in place by local authorities, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, Alyssa Milano, Martin Sheen, Lady Gaga, and Cher are among those who had to pack up their belongings and head for safety elsewhere since the camp fire began on Thursday, while Gerard Butler, Neil Young, Robin Thicke, and Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson have lost their homes in the blaze.

There was some good news for Hot in Cleveland actress Wendi Malick on Sunday as her four horses and a donkey were rescued from her Malibu ranch, thanks to the help of her neighbour, Silver Spoons star Ricky Schroder, who was able to flag down officials and send help her way.

"My deepest gratitude to LA County Sherriff’s Dept. and deputy Fred Gonzalez for their help in the Woolsey Fire," she posted on Twitter, after her animals were transported to safety.

Meanwhile, longtime Hollywood stuntman-turned-politician Jefferson 'Zuma Jay' Wagner has been hospitalised in Los Angeles after he was hurt trying to salvage his Malibu pad, which was subsequently burned to the ground.

Specific details about Wagner's injuries have not been released, but his Malibu City Council colleague Skylar Peak is hoping he pulls through.

"He remains in the ICU (intensive care unit) at Santa Monica hospital, and I hope he is going to be OK," Peak said.

Wagner, a former Marlboro Man, previously worked as a practical effects specialist on films like L.A. Heat, Inferno, Flags of Our Fathers, and Into the Wild.