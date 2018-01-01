NEWS New mum Gabrielle Union: 'I need a shower and some sleep but I'm happy' Newsdesk Share with :







New mum Gabrielle Union has let her personal hygiene slip as she enjoys the first days of motherhood.



The Bad Boys II star and her husband, basketball star Dwyane Wade, became parents to a baby girl, via surrogate, on 7 November (18), and in a new Instagram Story post, thrilled Gabrielle admits her daughter has taken over her life.



"So perhaps I haven’t showered or brushed my teeth or slept," the 46 year old wrote on Sunday, "but I'm in heaven. I stink but I’m happy."



Union also posted a photo of her cuddling her newborn.



Gabrielle announced the baby’s arrival on Instagram last week (ends09Nov18), and her husband updated fans on his absence from the court, telling The Associated Press, "With my daughter coming a couple weeks early, she’s a little tiny right now, so we’re making sure health-wise that she’s OK.



"This bonding moment with my daughter is the most important thing in my life at this time. I'll go from there, see how she’s doing and make a decision based on that."



The Miami Heat star has taken a leave of absence to be at home with his wife and their new baby.



Gabrielle spent years struggling to conceive before opting to become a mum via surrogacy: "I was always having these early miscarriages," she told TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz over the summer (Jul18). "Some through IVF (in vitro fertilisation) and some, you know, just naturally."



In August (18), Gabrielle revealed she had been diagnosed with adenomyosis - a form of endometriosis - which had wrecked her hopes of having a baby naturally.

