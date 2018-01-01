Tori Spelling seeks refuge at 90210 costar Jennie Garth's home during California wildfires

Tori Spelling and her family have been taken in by the actress' former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Jennie Garth during the California wildfires.

Spelling and Garth have been friends ever since television put them together as teenagers, and now Jennie has offered her pal, husband Dean McDermott and their five children somewhere to stay as the Woolsey fire continues to rage through Southern California.

On Sunday (11Nov18), Spelling took to Instagram to confirm she and her family had been forced to evacuate, thanking Garth for her hospitality during the difficult time.

“Thank you most of all to my childhood, adulthood, everything in between, and lifelong friend @jenniegarth for giving our ginormous family flesh and fur your entire house to stay at in a moments notice,” she posted. “I’m not good at asking for what I need. But only my best friend would know that and jump in and just make it happen!”

Tori also offered her support to the firefighters and fellow California residents grappling with the disaster.

“Our hearts go out to all the people affected by and still being affected by the #woolseyfire,” she wrote. "It’s in a time of utter disaster and despair that humanity steps up. Amazing to see the outpour of generosity and kindness that people have shown towards other humans and animals affected by the fires and evacuations (sic).”

“My eyes swell with happy tears when I reflect on how many friends immediately reached out and offered their homes to us,” she wrote. “No small offer when you are talking about a family of seven. Some I don’t even know that well but as part of our school community they stepped up. Thank you all!”

Since Thursday, multiple wildfires have ripped through parts of Northern and Southern California and over 300,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes.

Stars like Gerard Butler, Neil Young, and Camille Grammer have learned they won't have homes to come back to after they were destroyed in the blaze.

Another victim of the wildfires was Miley Cyrus and her fiance Liam Hemsworth and his brother Luke Hemsworth were back in Malibu on Monday (12Nov18), helping their adopted neighbourhood clean up after the worst of the fire.

The masked guys were spotted covered with soot as they helped others returning to the area, which was torched by the Woolsey blaze.

"Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community," Miley wrote. "I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong."