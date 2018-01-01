Netflix bosses scrap red carpet for Sandra Bullock's new movie to honour fire victims and evacuees

The red carpet premiere of Sandra Bullock's new Netflix movie Bird Box has been dialled down to show respect for those who have lost their homes in the California wildfires and lives in the Thousand Oaks club shooting.

A day after Netflix bosses cancelled the red carpet prior to the AFI Fest screening of The Ballad of Buster Scruggs as a result of the ongoing state emergency and Borderline massacre last week, they have decided it would be insensitive to have a glitzy affair while so many people are still fighting to save their homes.

The screening for the movie will go on as planned at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday night, but there will no longer be a star-studded event before the film.

"Our hearts are with the victims, families and brave first responders for both the Borderline shooting and California Wildfires," a statement reads. "In light of these tragedies, we will be cancelling tonight's AFI FEST red carpet coverage for BIRD BOX. The screening will continue as planned. We thank you in advance for understanding and encourage you to support one of the many organizations who are helping those impacted."

Paramount bosses also cancelled their red carpet and after party for Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne's new comedy Instant Family on Sunday, due to the fires.

It is not known if other AFI Fest premieres will be impacted by the drama surrounding the Woolsey fire, which has scorched over 91,000 acres and destroyed more than 370 structures since it began on Thursday (08Nov18). Nicole Kidman's detective thriller Destroyer, Widows and Mary Queen of Scots are among the high-profile projects to set to screen later this week.

Meanwhile, Bullock has made a $100,000 (£77,800) donation to the Humane Society of Ventura County, California to support the rescue of animals caught in the area's wildfires.