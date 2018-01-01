Jamie Foxx: 'Reworking Robin Hood tale was a daunting challenge'

Jamie Foxx was a little daunted by the idea of revamping the classic Robin Hood tale for a new generation of fans.

The Oscar winner stars as Little John, the leader of outlaws group Merry Men, in the upcoming action-adventure, and Jamie claims making a grittier and darker version of the English folk tale proved to be of his most challenging jobs to date.

"Every role has its difficulties...," he told breakfast show Good Morning America. "This was challenging in the fact that we were taking an old story... (and) we wanted to do it completely different (sic)."

"We're doing a whole different take on it, and so sometimes, that's a little daunting 'cause people are expecting the old English (language), the tights," he continued. "My homies (friends) were like, 'Yo man, you wearing tights?' I'm like, 'Nah, ain't got no tights (sic)...!' So with that, sometimes it's the challenge because all eyes are on you, but I think we did a great job with it."

Director Otto Bathurst also gave his Robin Hood adaptation an edge by having his titular character, played by Kingsman: The Golden Circle star Taron Egerton, suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Discussing the more serious aspects of the film, Jamie explained, "It has a little undercurrent to it, it touches on some real things, just enough, and it's highly entertaining."

Jamie is the latest in a long line of actors to tackle the role of Little John, following top performances by the likes of David Morrissey, Kevin Durand, and Nick Brimble, who took on the task for 1991's Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, but the Ray star confesses he had no idea of Hollywood's long folk history.

"I wasn't aware of the fact that there were a lot of other Robin Hoods done," he confessed. "I didn't know that. Maybe I was in the 'hood or something!"

Robin Hood, also starring Eve Hewson and Jamie Dornan, is due to hit cinemas next week (21Nov18).