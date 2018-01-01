Michael B. Jordan: 'I don't really know what dating is'

Michael B. Jordan has admitted he's still single because he doesn't "really know what dating is".

The Black Panther star hit headlines on Sunday night (11Nov18) when Nicki Minaj sparked rumours they were dating by saying in her People's Choice Award acceptance speech that he would be taking her dress off at the end of the evening.

However, in a newly-released interview with GQ magazine, Michael opened up about the lack of action in his romantic life, telling the publication he lacks maturity when it comes to matters of the heart.

"I'm very mature and advanced in a lot of areas of life. Dating may not be one of 'em," he mused. "I don't really know what dating is."

Michael also spoke about an incident in July, when he was pictured enjoying a boat trip in Italy with his friend and hordes of white women. The photographs led to the 31-year-old being slammed by his African-American fanbase, but the screen star insisted it hadn't been a conscious decision.

"Sometimes you get on a boat, you go and meet people you've never met before, enjoy some stuff," he said. "It's vacation, it's life. Then it just turned into this whole other thing that it wasn't. It just wasn't that. I felt like I needed to say something in that moment."

Michael's star is continuing to rise in Hollywood, and his upcoming releases include Creed II, in which he will reprise his role as Adonis Creed, and Just Mercy, which will see him star alongside Brie Larson and Jamie Foxx.

But he has bigger aims for his future, telling the magazine of his hopes and dreams: "I'm just going to keep trying to work on myself and build this empire. I want to make this thing so my family ain't gotta worry about nothing... I want intergenerational wealth."