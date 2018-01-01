Jaden Smith calls Tyler, The Creator his 'boyfriend'

Jaden Smith called Tyler, The Creator his "boyfriend" as he performed at the Camp Flog Gnaw music festival on Sunday night (11Nov18).

The 20-year-old son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith was just one of the famous faces taking to the stage at the festival inside Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium, and praised rapper Tyler for organising the event.

As he spoke about his friend, Jaden appeared to tell the audience that their relationship is more than platonic, saying: "I just wanna say Tyler, The Creator is the best friend in the world. And I love him so f**king much, and I wanna tell you guys something, I wanna tell you, Tyler doesn’t wanna say, but Tyler is my motherf**king boyfriend."

In a video of Jaden making the claims at the festival, Tyler could be seen in the crowd waving his finger and shaking his head as his pal spoke.

Jaden then readdressed his allegation on Twitter, writing: "Yup @tylerthecreator. I Told Everyone You Can’t Deny It Now."

In response, Tyler didn't confirm or deny the relationship, writing: "haha you a crazy n**ga man."

Jaden's claim that he's dating Tyler comes after the musician previously told the singer and actor to send him "d**k pics". During an interview with Fantastic Man, Tyler took a call from Jaden, and ended it by making the unusual request.

"I always tell people to send d**k pics when I hang up, because it’s so awkward," he explained. "Like, what the f**k did you say?"

Tyler has been criticised in the past for using homophobic slurs in his music, but then hit headlines with his 2017 album Flower Boy, when he appeared to come out as gay as he rapped in tune I Ain't Got Time: "Next line will have ’em like, 'Whoa' / I’ve been kissing white boys since 2004."

Speaking about the response to the lyrics in the chat with Fantastic Man, Tyler said: "It’s still such a grey area with people, which is cool with me. Even though I’m considered loud and out there, I’m private, which is a weird dichotomy."

Meanwhile, Jaden identifies as non-binary/gender fluid.