Kevin Feige: 'I thought Stan Lee would live forever'

Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige has paid an emotional tribute to late comic book legend Stan Lee.

Lee, the brains behind Marvel's most famous characters, including Spider-Man, Black Panther, X-Men, and The Avengers, passed away on Monday (12Nov18). He was 95.

In light of the sad news, Marvel Studios' president Feige has issued a statement in which he remembered Lee and the impact the writer/publisher had on his life.

"He was a 95-year old man, I'm realistic, but he's also Stan Lee," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "He's a mythological legend who's had more energy than me ever since the first day I met him. Part of me thought he would live forever."

Feige went on to comment that he would cherish the movie posters Lee had signed for him since he was a hired as a producer at Marvel in 2000. Additionally, he shared that one of his favourite memories of the star was when he once called and left him a message during his early years at the company.

"The light on the phone was blinking and I checked the message," the 45-year-old recalled. "'Fearless, Feige! Fearless Feige, this is Stan Lee.' It was just a voicemail, he just needed something. But I was, 'I think Stan Lee gave me a nickname.' It was amazing."

Feige has worked as a producer on films such as X-Men, Thor, Iron Man, The Amazing Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Black Panther and Captain Marvel. Over the years, Lee had cameos in many Marvel film and television projects, and it has been reported that he completed the filmed footage for his cameo in the upcoming fourth Avengers film prior to his death.

However, Feige remained tight-lipped over whether Lee will pop up in any other future films.

"One of the many things I learned from Stan was that everyone likes a surprise," he smiled.