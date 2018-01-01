NEWS Armie Hammer slammed over Stan Lee tribute criticism Newsdesk Share with :







Armie Hammer is facing criticism for hitting out at fellow celebrities for posting selfies as tributes to comic book legend Stan Lee.



Lee passed on Monday (12Nov18) and stars like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Hugh Jackman, and Chris Pratt were quick to post tributes.



Armie, who has yet to honour the comic book king online, was not impressed by the early tributes - as many of them featured celebrities with Stan.



"So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee...," he wrote sarcastically. "No better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself."



None of Hammer's peers have responded to his message, but many fans are taking him to task over his criticism.



"They... worked with him...?" a reporter on Twitter wrote.



"Me.... too...?" the actor responded referring to his work on Lee's Mighty 7 in 2014.



When another social media user suggested, "Maybe they're just remembering how it felt to meet him with those photos," he responded, "If Stan impacted your life (ie. All of our lives) with his work, post his work that touched you the most. Posting a selfie makes his death about you and how cool you felt taking a picture with him."



Armie went on to insist there needs to be "cultural revamp across the board" if people's first thought is to post a selfie after someone dies, and he continued to garner criticism.



"Armie you can't be serious right now... you're doing worse than what you tweeted about and are making his passing and the things he's done by proving some irrelevant point? i have no idea what makes you think you know how people should be allowed to grieve...," another person added.

