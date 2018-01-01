NEWS Liam Hemsworth returns to gutted Malibu pad after fire drama Newsdesk Share with :







Liam Hemsworth returned to the rubble that was the home he shared with Miley Cyrus on Tuesday (13Nov18) and shared a photo of the pad the Woolsey fire destroyed.



The place was completely gutted, but Liam found paving slabs that spelled out 'L.O.V.E' and propped them up for his eye-catching shot, which he posted on Twitter.



"It’s been a heartbreaking few days," Hemsworth wrote underneath. "This is what’s left of my house. Love.



"Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires."



He then urged followers to help those impacted by the wildfire, which also destroyed homes owned by Gerard Butler, Robin Thicke, Neil Young and Camille Grammer, adding: "To help: http://themalibufoundation.org & @happyhippiefdn." The Happy Hippie Foundation is his fiancee's charity, which focuses on homelessness among LGBTQ youth.



Miley revealed her home had been destroyed by the fire on Sunday, writing: "Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now.



"My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department!"



Meanwhile, Hemsworth and his brother Luke, have become part of the relief operation in Malibu - they were spotted helping other local residents on Monday.



The fire is still blazing after ripping through over 96,000 acres. Firefighters have revealed the blaze is 35 per cent contained.

