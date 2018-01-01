Mira Sorvino urges #MeToo activists to do more than 'naming and shaming'

Actress Mira Sorvino wants to take the #MeToo campaign against sexual misconduct further than naming and shaming, so younger generations are taught all about prevention.

The Mighty Aphrodite star was among the first wave of women who bravely came forward to bring down disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein last year (17) as allegations of assault, misconduct, and harassment swirled through Hollywood.

Since then, stars like Kevin Spacey, director James Toback, Jeremy Piven, Ed Westwick, and James Franco have faced accusations of inappropriate behaviour, but Sorvino is encouraging her fellow activists to turn their focus to prevention education, so kids know right from wrong from a young age.

The 51 year old tells The Associated Press she wants to work with school students "so we don't raise boys... who turn into men who commit these heinous crimes".

Sorvino acknowledges the positive shift in popular culture since the #MeToo and Time's Up movements began to take hold, but insists relationship portrayals onscreen still have a long way to go.

"That (bad behaviour) was sort of taught to us by like '80s movies culture like Sixteen Candles or Porky's or Animal House which made it OK to commit date rape and it was the women's fault because she was drunk rather than, 'That's date rape. That's not cool. That's not fun,'" she explains. "But that's what my generation of guys were brought up on."

"I mean I was brought up watching those movies, so we've got to change the culture," she continues. "It can't just be punishment and naming and shaming, it's got to be prevention because that's what we really want. We want no one victimised."

Sorvino also recently helped to pass government legislation in California to combat sexual harassment in the workplace and provide official protections to females under the #TakeTheLead campaign, and now she is eyeing an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to ensure women are guaranteed equal rights.

"This year coming up I really want to see the Equal Rights Amendment passed," she says. "It's nuts that we don't have explicit equality in the constitution."